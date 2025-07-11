Connah’s Quay: Repeat shoplifter sentenced after Operation Bastion crackdown

Thomas Leigh Williams, 37, of Connah’s Quay, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after being convicted of three separate shoplifting offences.

The sentence comes amid North Wales Police’s Operation Bastion, launched to tackle rising retail crime across North Flintshire.

The operation involves targeted patrols, increased police visibility, and partnerships with local retailers as well as Cheshire West and North Wales Business Crime teams.

Area support Sergeant Tom Matthews said: “We understand the impact retail crime has on shop workers, local businesses and our communities.”

“Through Op Bastion, we are identifying repeat offenders, building strong cases, and getting results that protect our local shops and staff.

“This result sends a clear message: shoplifting won’t be tolerated, and we will continue to support local retailers through visible enforcement.”

Sgt Dave Smith said: “We’ve seen an increase in retail crime in recent weeks. We’re finding that in most cases, offenders are either professional shoplifters or young people stealing for entertainment, and this won’t be tolerated. We will take positive action against those committing crime.”

