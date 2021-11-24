Connah’s Quay: ‘Our Back Yard’ Project extended for further 12 months due to pandemic disruption

A project running across Connah’s Quay which aims to improve green spaces and support regular community volunteering has been extended.

The Our Back Yard Project was due to end in October 2022 but due to the disruption of the pandemic it has now been extended until October 2023.

The project which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and run by Groundwork North Wales has been working with partners since 2018 to improve green spaces in Connah’s Quay through a range of initiatives.

This includes working with local schools and supporting volunteering opportunities.

A mini tour was held at Golftyn Park, Connah’s Quay, for community members and partners following work to improve the site through funding from the Our Back Yard.

Cllrs Peter Williams, currently Connah’s Quay Town Council Chair and Golftyn Ward Cllr, Paul Shotton joined Flintshire County Council Staff and local community members to view the work that has taken place since August.

The work includes new paths, improved access to the park and re -shaped bunds to improve sight lines into the park. Volunteers have also worked hard to create wildflower areas and to plant bulbs, all of which will benefit pollinators and increase the biodiversity of the site.

Richard Aram Project Manager at Groundwork North Wales said

“The work at Golftyn Park has made a big difference to the site and we are getting lots of positive comments from users.”

“It’s a great place to exercise with the new paths and access.”

“The extension to the project will allow us to make up for the lost time during covid restrictions and will help us to continue to make an impact on green spaces in Connah’s Quay.”

“I would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for their support.”

“The project supports volunteer sessions on various days and is always looking for new volunteers. Sessions are very sociable with all equipment and PPE provided. They are a great way to get outdoors, meet new people and be more active. For more information please call 01978 757524 visit www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk or follow the Our Back Yard Facebook page OurBackYardCQ