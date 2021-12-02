Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Dec 2021

Connah’s Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst takes stake in Flintshire facilities management firm

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire-based facilities management firm has secured investment from Gary Dewhurst, owner of Connah’s Quay Nomads FC.

The investor has taken a 25 per cent stake in Regional Property Maintenance (RPM), based in Hope, which was established in 2020 by experienced property businessman Stewart Roberts.

It follows a period of fast growth for the firm, which manages and maintains a wide range of commercial and residential properties in North and Mid Wales, as well as Cheshire and Shropshire.

The business also provides property investment management, house build aftercare, rural and farming maintenance, and partnerships for local authorities as it eyes further expansion across the property sector.

Commenting on the deal, Gary Dewhurst (above left) said: “I have been looking to invest in the outsourcing market for several years now and am delighted to have partnered with Stewart and RPM, who share the same values as myself in terms of providing outstanding customer service.

“The facilities management market is undergoing rapid growth and is moving from plant-centred activity to one which focuses on end-user experiences and outcomes.”

Stewart Roberts, CEO of RPM, (above right) added: “Having Gary come on board is a significant boost for RPM, and testament to the progress we’ve made in a short space of time as a business.

“His wealth of experience will only serve to drive us forward as we look to continue growing in an industry where we’re committed to the highest standard of service for our customers and partners.

“There’s plenty of opportunities within RPM itself too, as we’re welcoming enquiries from contractors to become part of our preferred supplier list, as well as skilled tradesmen to join our on-site teams.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police appeal after pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries following collision with car in Sychdyn

News

Two arrested in Deeside for drug driving offences on first day of police Christmas crackdown

News

Just over half of Flintshire’s 12-15 year old’s have had Covid jab but more need to be encouraged says union

News

Shotton residents warned of ‘suspicious individual’ trying to open garden gates

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads backing for Shelter Cymru’s #NoHomeKit campaign

News

Energy bills could rise by £240 per household next year – but simple energy saving steps can cut costs

News

Senedd votes to ensure Motor Neurone Disease sufferers home adaptations are fast-tracked

News

Give someone the best gift this Christmas by giving blood in North Wales.

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University welcomes new Honorary Fellows

News





Read 477,192 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn