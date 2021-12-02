Connah’s Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst takes stake in Flintshire facilities management firm

A Flintshire-based facilities management firm has secured investment from Gary Dewhurst, owner of Connah’s Quay Nomads FC.

The investor has taken a 25 per cent stake in Regional Property Maintenance (RPM), based in Hope, which was established in 2020 by experienced property businessman Stewart Roberts.

It follows a period of fast growth for the firm, which manages and maintains a wide range of commercial and residential properties in North and Mid Wales, as well as Cheshire and Shropshire.

The business also provides property investment management, house build aftercare, rural and farming maintenance, and partnerships for local authorities as it eyes further expansion across the property sector.

Commenting on the deal, Gary Dewhurst (above left) said: “I have been looking to invest in the outsourcing market for several years now and am delighted to have partnered with Stewart and RPM, who share the same values as myself in terms of providing outstanding customer service.

“The facilities management market is undergoing rapid growth and is moving from plant-centred activity to one which focuses on end-user experiences and outcomes.”

Stewart Roberts, CEO of RPM, (above right) added: “Having Gary come on board is a significant boost for RPM, and testament to the progress we’ve made in a short space of time as a business.

“His wealth of experience will only serve to drive us forward as we look to continue growing in an industry where we’re committed to the highest standard of service for our customers and partners.

“There’s plenty of opportunities within RPM itself too, as we’re welcoming enquiries from contractors to become part of our preferred supplier list, as well as skilled tradesmen to join our on-site teams.