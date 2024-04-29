Police appeal for help tracing missing pensioner in Chester

Police are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing woman from Chester.

Christine Abram was last seen at 9am today, Monday 29 April, after leaving her home in Lache to walk the family dog, Fudge.

She was reported missing at 1.45pm after failing to return home.

The 80-year-old is believed to be living with dementia, meaning that she can often become confused.

Christine is described as white, of medium build with short grey hair. When she left home this morning Fudge was wearing a distinctive Rainbow coloured fabric lead.

Officers are urging anyone who sees her or has any information regarding here whereabouts to come forward.

Inspector Paul Heatley said:

“There are several officers out searching for Christine and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Christine is not believed to have a coat, and with the wet and windy weather outside we are keen to locate her as quickly as possible, which I would ask anyone out in the area to keep an eye out for her.

“Anyone who thinks that they may have seen her or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to get in touch.

“I would also ask residents living in local the area to check any sheds or outbuildings in case Christine has taken shelter.”

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Christine is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1811409.

Information can also be passed on online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us .