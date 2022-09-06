Connah’s Quay Nomads: Can your business support local girls to play football?

Quay in the community, the associated community scheme of the Nomad’s Football Club, is looking for a sponsor to support their work with local children.

Around 60 local girls turned up to play football last week as part of the group’s initiative to engage young people in sport.

Now, they’re seeking a sponsorship with local businesses with the aim of continuing free training sessions for girls and give them the best opportunity to have fun whilst playing football.

With the great progress made by the Wales women’s team and England’s world cup win, they believe that now is the perfect time to get girls engaged with the game.

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside said: “Quay in the Community, under the leadership of Jordan Parry, is doing fantastic work locally to engage young people in sport, which is positive for both mental and physical health.

“It is so important that the current strain put on families by the cost-of-living crisis does not become a barrier to girls getting involved in football and that’s why Quay in the Community’s aim of providing free training is such an admirable one.

“I would encourage any local businesses who would like to gain exposure and give back to their community to get in touch with Jordan and help make a real difference for young people in the Quay.”

Jordan Parry added: “It’s been brilliant to have so many children from all over Connah’s Quay, including the same streets Jack and I grew up on, getting involved with our camps over the summer.

“We’re really keen to provide free sessions for young girls to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get involved and have fun through sport but to do that we will need financial support.

“We have a really positive, close-knit community here in Connah’s Quay and I look forward to working with local businesses to make this project a success.”

If you’re interested in sponsoring the team, please contact Jordan Parry by emailing Jordan.parry@the-nomads.co.uk

