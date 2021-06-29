Connah’s Quay Nomads and Coleg Cambria launch full time ladies scholarship programme

Connah’s Quay Nomads has launched a full time ladies football scholarship programme in partnership with Coleg Cambria.

The scholarship programme, the first of it’s kind, will start at Coleg Cambria Deeside in September 2021.

It is open to all women aged 16-19 who wish to attend Coleg Cambria and combine academic studies alongside a full-time professional football programme.

Leading the project will be The Nomads’ Ladies Head Coach, Jordan Parry, who will be taking up a full-time role at the football club who will focus on the ladies setup and development of full-time scholarship and our ladies senior team.

The new Nomads Ladies scholarship will run alongside the clubs successful men’s programme that is now going into its seventh year.

Director of Football and founder of the scholarship programs Jay Catton, said:

“This is a huge statement of intent from Connah’s Quay Nomads and Coleg Cambria for the future, along with a massive progression and opportunity for North Wales Ladies football.”

“This is one of the first of it’s kind, female focused full-time football programmes, which will enable top-level female youth players the opportunity of full-time football combined with academic studies at a top-level college in Coleg Cambria Deeside, with an academic path that suits each individual student-athlete.”

“Seven years ago we founded the boys scholarship programme, which has gone from strength-to-strength, now boasting 40 male scholars per year with over 30 having gained international honours, numerous first team appearances – just under 100 graduates went into full time employment or university with 15 gaining scholarships in America.”

“The female scholarship programme will run to the same standards with the exact same aims and objectives to progress all athletes to their highest ability both in football and academia.”

“I have no doubt this will be a game changer in Welsh Women’s football and an amazing opportunity for any aspiring young female footballer.”

The Connah’s Quay Nomads and Coleg Cambria scholarship programme is based at Deeside Coleg Cambria and been built around the American student athlete model with football being used as the motivator for players to excel both on the field and in the classrooms.

Unlike other football scholarships where all players must take the Level 2/3 sports course only, our female scholars will have the opportunity to take any Level 2/3 diploma offered at the college as well as any AS/A Levels.

All successful applicants who gain a place on the Nomads Ladies Scholars full time program will receive a minimum of three sessions per week including pitch, strength & conditioning and analysis sessions.

All of these will take place prior to and after college time and ensures no interference with academic work whilst training professionally in the world of football, more details can be found here: https://www.the-nomads.co.uk/news/article.php?id=1096

Interested players are asked to apply via e-mail with a footballing CV including home address and current school attending to Head of the Scholarship program Jordan Parry on: jordan.parry@the-nomads.co.uk

An open evening at Coleg Cambria which will take place on Monday 12th July at Deeside Sixth, which is open to all girls who maybe interested including current Year 10 students who may wish to apply for 2022.