Connah’s Quay: Join RNLI Flint Lifeboat crew for the “Big Mayday Dee Day Family Cycle Ride”

Join the crew of RNLI Flint Lifeboat as they hang up their dry suits and put on their shorts for The Big Dee Day Family Cycle Ride.

The event is being held at the car park on Dock Road, Connah’s Quay on Saturday 28th May.

The Big Mayday Dee Day Family Cycle Ride includes four distances.

Choose from a distance of 2 Miles, 4 Miles, 11 Miles or 15 Miles cycle ride. Entry is £10 per family without sponsorship, or £5 with sponsorship.

All proceeds go to support the RNLI.

An RNLI Flint spokesperson said: “All ages and fitness levels are welcome.”

“Pedal Off at 10:00am from Connah’s Quay Dock Road Coast Path Car Park. Mayday medals and certificates on completion.”

“St. John Ambulance will be kindly supporting our event.”

“Please arrive early for registration.”

You can sign up here

Earlier this month, Flint RNLI and Flint Brownies joined forces to participate in two sponsored activities and raised a combined total of £560 for Flint RNLI.

The first was a static cycle ride completed by our operations manager Alan Forrester, who virtually cycled 176miles covering the distance of the Offa’s dyke path.

Flint Brownies, a group of 19 girls, then went on to complete laps of a school field covering a combined distance of 45.25miles.