Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st May 2022

Connah’s Quay: Join RNLI Flint Lifeboat crew for the “Big Mayday Dee Day Family Cycle Ride”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Join the crew of RNLI Flint Lifeboat as they hang up their dry suits and put on their shorts for The Big Dee Day Family Cycle Ride.

The event is being held at the car park on Dock Road, Connah’s Quay on Saturday 28th May.

The Big Mayday Dee Day Family Cycle Ride includes four distances.

Choose from a distance of 2 Miles, 4 Miles, 11 Miles or 15 Miles cycle ride. Entry is £10 per family without sponsorship, or £5 with sponsorship.

All proceeds go to support the RNLI.

An RNLI Flint spokesperson said: “All ages and fitness levels are welcome.”

“Pedal Off at 10:00am from Connah’s Quay Dock Road Coast Path Car Park. Mayday medals and certificates on completion.”

“St. John Ambulance will be kindly supporting our event.”

“Please arrive early for registration.”

You can sign up here

Earlier this month, Flint RNLI and Flint Brownies joined forces to participate in two sponsored activities and raised a combined total of £560 for Flint RNLI.

The first was a static cycle ride completed by our operations manager Alan Forrester, who virtually cycled 176miles covering the distance of the Offa’s dyke path.

Flint Brownies, a group of 19 girls, then went on to complete laps of a school field covering a combined distance of 45.25miles.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Talented performers from North Wales and Cheshire to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Chester Cathedral

News

Have a Big Picnic with the RSPB on the Dee Estuary this Jubilee Bank Holiday

News

Chester’s Storyhouse heads outdoors for a magical summer of entertainment

News

Mold BookFest weekend – Meet The Authors event on Saturday

News

Theatr Clwyd: 5 Minutes with Celebrated Virgins writer Katie Elin-Salt

News

Police appeal for help locating Mold woman last seen on Monday

News

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted break it at Mold jewellery store

News

No monkeypox cases identified in Wales say public health officials

News

Buzzing for World Bee Day, Rural Affairs Minister visits award-winning honey producer

News





Read 410,209 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn