Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers

Over 400 jobseekers flocked to Connah’s Quay Civic Hall for a recent Jobs Fair, showcasing a range of employment opportunities from 40 different employers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event aimed to help adults and young people find work and proved to be another successful collaboration between Communities for Work Plus, Jobcentre Plus, and Careers Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Companies in attendance included 2 Sisters Food Group, Army, Blue Bird Care, Citizens Advice Bureau, Coleg Cambria, Excell Supply, Flintshire County Council, Gap Personnel, Kingswood, Lester Cladding, Moneypenny, MPH Construction Ltd, NEWydd Catering and Cleaning, and many more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jobseekers could apply for vacancies on offer, engage directly with employers, and learn about the employability support available through Communities For Work Plus and Careers Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Communities for Work Plus offers specialist employment advisory support and intensive mentoring to Flintshire residents aged 16 and over who are not in employment, education, or training. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Dave Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, praised the event, saying, “It has been great to be part of another successful Jobs Fair.’” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I particularly want to thank the partner organisations who came together to organise the event and the businesses who attended to offer opportunities to Flintshire residents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Employers interested in participating in future events can email Employment Lead Officers at janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those interested in the support available through the Communities For Work Plus programme can email CFWtriage@flintshire.gov.uk for further information. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

