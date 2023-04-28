Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Apr 2023

Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Over 400 jobseekers flocked to Connah’s Quay Civic Hall for a recent Jobs Fair, showcasing a range of employment opportunities from 40 different employers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event aimed to help adults and young people find work and proved to be another successful collaboration between Communities for Work Plus, Jobcentre Plus, and Careers Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Companies in attendance included 2 Sisters Food Group, Army, Blue Bird Care, Citizens Advice Bureau, Coleg Cambria, Excell Supply, Flintshire County Council, Gap Personnel, Kingswood, Lester Cladding, Moneypenny, MPH Construction Ltd, NEWydd Catering and Cleaning, and many more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jobseekers could apply for vacancies on offer, engage directly with employers, and learn about the employability support available through Communities For Work Plus and Careers Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Communities for Work Plus offers specialist employment advisory support and intensive mentoring to Flintshire residents aged 16 and over who are not in employment, education, or training. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Dave Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, praised the event, saying, “It has been great to be part of another successful Jobs Fair.’” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I particularly want to thank the partner organisations who came together to organise the event and the businesses who attended to offer opportunities to Flintshire residents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Employers interested in participating in future events can email Employment Lead Officers at janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those interested in the support available through the Communities For Work Plus programme can email CFWtriage@flintshire.gov.uk for further information. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie
  • 19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl
  • Flintshire residents face delays in road resurfacing amid limited funding

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie

    News

    19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl

    News

    Flintshire residents face delays in road resurfacing amid limited funding

    News

    Bank Holiday plea as Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) braces for visitor invasion

    News

    Looking for a job? Search is on for new £166,000 chief executive at Cheshire West & Chester Council

    News

    Still time for charities in Alyn and Deeside to sign up for free online funding workshop

    News

    Surge in pothole-related breakdowns with RAC seeing 39% rise in callouts

    News

    Drugs gang members jailed for nearly 40 years after ‘flooding’ region with cocaine

    Denbighshire

    “If in doubt, sit them out” – New concussion guidelines for grassroots sports published

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn