Connah’s Quay is getting its own Christmas Market this festive season

An eight-day Christmas Market is being held in Connah’s Quay for the first time this festive season.

Organisers say the market which is being held at Connah’s Quay Cricket Club, will have up to 50 stalls providing an opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents from local traders.

There will also be entertainment for guests to enjoy from a brass band playing Christmas carols plus food and drink offering seasonal treats.

The event will also have a pre-bookable Santa’s Grotto.

Organiser Eddie Loughnane said there’s no need to go to Chester, Liverpool or Manchester this year “as we are bringing a Christmas Market right to your doorstep.”

“Spread across eight days in total, the last Saturday and Sunday in November and the first three in December.”

“There has never been a Christmas event such as this in Connah’s Quay, so bring your family and friends and let’s embrace this historic event.”

Connah’s Quay Cricket Club Christmas Market will run between 12 midday – 6pm on Saturday 27th November, Sunday 28th November.

Then 12 midday – 6pm on December 4th and 5th, the same time December 11th and 12th and December 18th and 19th

Sunday 12th December, the times will be from 3pm onwards due to a private booking.