Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 12th Nov

Connah’s Quay is getting its own Christmas Market this festive season

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An eight-day Christmas Market is being held in Connah’s Quay for the first time this festive season.

Organisers say the market which is being held at Connah’s Quay Cricket Club, will have up to 50 stalls providing an opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents from local traders.

There will also be entertainment for guests to enjoy from a brass band playing Christmas carols plus food and drink offering seasonal treats.

The event will also have a pre-bookable Santa’s Grotto.

Organiser Eddie Loughnane said there’s no need to go to Chester, Liverpool or Manchester this year “as we are bringing a Christmas Market right to your doorstep.”

“Spread across eight days in total, the last Saturday and Sunday in November and the first three in December.”

“There has never been a Christmas event such as this in Connah’s Quay, so bring your family and friends and let’s embrace this historic event.”

Connah’s Quay Cricket Club Christmas Market will run between 12 midday – 6pm on Saturday 27th November, Sunday 28th November.

Then 12 midday – 6pm on December 4th and 5th, the same time December 11th and 12th and December 18th and 19th

Sunday 12th December, the times will be from 3pm onwards due to a private booking.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire community groups urged to bid for a share of a £60,000 pot of money seized from criminals.

News

Merseyside man jailed for involvement in ‘County Lines’ drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales

News

North Wales business & council leaders seek urgent meeting with UK Transport Secretary in bid to unlock investment

News

Transport for Wales’ support for North Wales Charity Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is on track

News

Armistice Day: Connah’s Quay High School remembers the fallen

News

Cold and flu capsules recalled by 11 retailers including Asda, Aldi and Spar following labelling error

News

Time running out to have your say on how Wepre Park is managed and its future?

News

Clockwise Chester: “Please bear with us” says council as it announces overnight road closures and diversion routes

News

Undercover police officers to patrol bars in run up to Christmas in bid to “help keep females safe”

News





Read 376,211 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn