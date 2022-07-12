Connah’s Quay High School gains emotional and mental health award status

Pupils and staff at Connah’s Quay High School have celebrated gaining status as a Wellbeing Award for Schools for their whole-school approach to emotional and mental health.

The prestigious award is given in recognition of a school’s drive and commitment to improving the emotional well-being and mental health of the school community.

Managed by Optimus Education, the award focuses on changing the long-term culture of a whole school to improve staff and pupil wellbeing, putting mental health at the heart of school life.

It uses an evidence-based framework to drive change and deliver staff and pupil wellbeing.

The award ensures that mental health and wellbeing sit at the heart of your school life.

The framework also ensures that emotional well-being and mental health is regarded as the responsibility of all.

A report following Wellbeing Award verification stated that “senior leaders are clearly passionate about supporting emotional wellbeing and mental health. They understand its relationship to achievement but also value it for its own sake.”

Assistant Headteacher, Amanda Creevy said, “Staff and students are delighted to receive the award.”

“All staff have worked hard supporting learners and each other during and since the pandemic and it is great that the strategies the school has put into place have been recognised.”

“The award represents the commitment of us all to ensuring the emotional wellbeing and mental health of the school community is a high priority.”

The verifier also stated that “wellbeing is explicitly included in the school’s vision statement and learners and staff have also developed their own wellbeing pledges through consultation.”

“In stakeholder meetings, both students and staff demonstrated a strong sense of ownership and commitment to promoting wellbeing across the school”. Amanda Creevy said.