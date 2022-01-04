Deeside.com > News

Long delays on A494 in Deeside after vehicle fire closes carriageway

A westbound section of the A494 has been closed while emergency services deal with a vehicle fire.

North Wales POlice have said: “Due to an ongoing incident – the A494 Aston Hill is currently shut westbound – traffic is being diverted down the A548. Please avoid the area for the time being – many thanks for your co-operation.”

Update: Traffic is being diverted off at Queensferry.

There is queuing on the A494 in Deeside due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic Wales has said a lane closure is on the westbound side at Aston Hill.

A video shows all traffic has stopped as firefighters tackle the blaze.

There is queuing traffic back to the River Dee crossing.

A local traffic report states: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Aston Road”



