Concerns raised over ‘toxic culture’ in North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Concerns have been raised over allegations of a ‘toxic culture’ within North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

It follows a report by ITV Wales where staff members described a “hostile work environment” amid claims of bullying and harassment.

The broadcaster spoke to more than 30 people, many of whom said their concerns had not been taken seriously by the fire service.

Others said they feared repercussions for their career prospects if they spoke out.

In response, the fire service said it did not tolerate inappropriate behaviour or language of any kind.

However, a Conservative MS has called for a review of all fire services in Wales following similar complaints in south Wales.

Joel James, Shadow Minister for Social Partnership, said: “Revelations of a deeply unpleasant culture in another Welsh fire service are extremely concerning.

“With the fire service struggling to recruit staff, it’s vital now that all fire services in Wales are reviewed so victims, staff and residents can feel safe.

“If the Welsh Government does not act swiftly to implement a Wales-wide review, the future of our fire service will be a bleak one.”

Ministers have so far turned down calls for such a review despite complaints from whistle-blowers.

In a statement given to ITV Wales, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, Dawn Docx, said they “…continually strive to achieve the best culture in accordance with our core values”.

She added: “We would always encourage staff to come forward with any concerns and believe it is paramount that people feel comfortable in doing so.

“Our priority is to ensure these issues are identified, properly investigated and dealt with fairly.”

(archive image)

