Community projects cross North Wales invited to apply for funding

Community projects cross North Wales invited to apply for funding to celebrate 10 years of Your Community, Your Choice.

The Your Community, Your Choice initiative, supported by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police celebrates a decade of funding projects in 2023 and to celebrate this milestone, the funding available to apply for has doubled to £120,000.

Since its inception, Your Community, Your Choice has sponsored grass-roots projects that bring people and organisations together, ultimately creating a safer environment for all.

Over the past ten years, a total of £428,792 has been awarded to 149 projects working to support the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.

The funding available to winning projects for the next round of the initiative is increasing to a total of £120,000, shared across 33 projects.

Four projects in each of the 6 North Wales counties will each receive £2,500

One project in each of the 6 North Wales counties will receive £5,000

Three pan-North Wales projects will each receive £10,000

The funding for Your Community, Your Choice comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act with the rest from the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The application window for this year’s initiative will open on January 9th 2023 and closes on February 3rd 2023. Details on how to apply will be published in due course across our website and social media channels as well as the PACT & North Wales Police website.

A shortlist of applicants will then be chosen by a panel consisting of the Police and Crime Commissioner, as well as PACT and North Wales Police representatives. The winners will then be decided by a public vote.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I was part of the Your Community, Your Choice panel for the first time in 2021 and I was really impressed with the quality of the projects in each application. This year, I’m looking forward to seeing another round of exciting and creative projects apply for funding. There are so many organisations doing so much outstanding work across the region, and it is a real pleasure to be able to support them to grow and continue their work.

“This year is especially important as the initiative reaches its tenth year, which is a truly landmark achievement. I’m also pleased to see the priorities within my Police and Crime Plan supported through these hugely worthwhile community projects.

“I’d urge anyone involved in community projects and initiatives that meet the criteria to apply. This is especially true this year given the increased funding we are sharing as part of our anniversary. As the final projects are chosen by public vote, I’d also urge the projects applying for funding to make sure they get the backing of their community and get them involved in the voting.”

PACT chairman Ashley Rogers said: “As we enter the tenth year of Your Community, Your Choice, I’d like express how proud I am to be part of this milestone.

“The projects that have already been awarded money from the fund in previous years have put the funding to really worthwhile use and I’d like to see that continued once again this year.

“As part of our anniversary celebrations, we have an increased total to give out in 2023 and we all know the past 12 months have been hard for many community organisation and projects. But with this increased funding, I hope as many community initiatives as possible step forward and apply.”

For further information on how to apply go to www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk, social media channels or the PACT & North Wales Police websites or contact us via:

Email: yourcommunityyourchoice@northwales.police.uk

Phone: 01745 588516

