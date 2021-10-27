Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Oct 2021

Community project awarded £237,000 of ‘critical funding’ to renovate iconic John Summers Clock Tower

Twenty-four community projects across Wales have been awarded a share of over £1.78m in funding by the Welsh Government.

The Community Facilities Programme funds well-used amenities to improve sustainability, providing opportunities for local people as part of their day-to-day lives.

The Enbarr Foundation has been awarded £237,000 to renovate the iconic John Summers Clock Tower, developing it into a community space for all.

The building opened in 1907 and was home to the general office of Shotton Steelworks – now Tata Steel – on the banks of the River Dee, before closing in 2009 and falling into serious disrepair after being sold by the company.

The Enbarr Foundation Director Vicki Roskams said:

“Despite the extraordinary challenges Enbarr and the community have faced during the past 18 months, community spirit and the resilience of Welsh people has shone through.

“With this critical funding we are hoping to renovate and refurbish the basement of the iconic Grade II John Summers Clock Tower to create a community space and heritage skills centre to support local growth, skills and entrepreneurship, as well as developing a health and well-being centre.”

“Without this much needed grant from the Welsh Government, our years of planning would have been put on hold for even longer.”

The Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

“As always it is fantastic to see such a range of projects and organisations from across Wales benefitting their local communities thanks to this funding.”

“After the last 20 months and now more so then ever, our communities and the wonderful facilities within them are centres for bringing people together and building back a stronger, fairer Wales for all.”

More on the latest awards can be found here: gov.wales/17m-local-community-projects



