Company behind John Summers building restoration bags two regional Rural Business Awards

A company from Deeside has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after winning two regional Rural Business Awards.

Enbarr Foundation CIC from Deeside was named Best Rural Diversification Project and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project at the Wales and Northern Ireland regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Enbarr Foundation will now go on to represent Wales at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

The Enbarr Foundation CIC is on a mission to resurrect the John Summers Building in Shotton, turning it into a community hub for the people of Deeside and the surrounding areas.

The project aims to help alleviate social issues and provide a place of safety and support.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after picking up the prestigious awards, Vicki Roskams, Engagament Manager Enbarr Foundation CIC said: “On behalf of everyone at Enbarr Foundation CIC, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for recognising our work, and that of the community, to promote the importance of our rural economy.”

“We strive to grow awareness for the immediate concerns impacting those in need, and to promote and grow the skills we are losing every day to support future generations.”

“The awards are a great boost for our organisation and are a platform to showcase all the amazing work undertaken in the area and raise awareness for rural diversity. We’re looking forward to the national finals next year.”

“I’d like to congratulate all the businesses nominated and wish Enbarr Foundation the best of luck ahead of the national final in February,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon.

Rural Business Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford added: “We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon.”

“On behalf of the Rural Business Awards team, I would like to say congratulations to Enbarr Foundation CIC for this well-deserved win and wish them all the best ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.