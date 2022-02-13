Communities urged to join Spring Clean Cymru 2022 between 25 March – 10 April

Communities across Wales are being urged to join Spring Clean Cymru 2022 to help protect the environment and show that even small acts on your doorstep make a big difference.

Keep Wales Tidy is teaming up with every local authority for this year’s Spring Clean Cymru.

Together they are calling on individuals, households, schools and community groups to join forces to collect and safely dispose of litter from our streets, green spaces and beaches between 25 March and 10 April.

Not only does litter cost Wales roughly £70 million to remove each year, but it also has devastating effects on our marine and local wildlife. RSPCA Cymru reports receiving 200 calls a year on average, about animals affected by litter.

Spring Clean Cymru is part of the Great British Spring Clean, and last year it saw more than 300 clean-ups held across Wales with volunteers smashing our million-mile target.

Spring Clean Cymru is part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – Keep Wales Tidy’s biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Lesley Jones said: “Since the start of the pandemic our outdoor spaces have mattered to us more than ever before. They have been a sanctuary during challenging times.“

“Yet, litter still blights our green spaces, streets and beaches across Wales, not only costing us millions to remove but sadly harming our local wildlife as well.“

“We encourage everyone across Wales to get involved with our Spring Clean Cymru campaign this year and pledge to pick up a bag or more of litter. We know that taking part outdoors is good for our health and our environment. Together we can make a big difference”.

Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

Volunteers are being asked to pledge how many bags they will collect and how many minutes they will spend cleaning up their local area.

To pledge and get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru