Update: Kinnerton Lane back open following earlier collision
Update: Kinnerton Lane is back open following an earlier closure due to a collision.
Earlier report: A Road Traffic Collision (RTC) in Higher Kinnerton has resulted in a temporary road closure, disrupting the usual flow of traffic.
Kinnerton Lane, near the junction of Lesters Lane, has been closed following the incident.
Traffic is queuing back to the Warren Bank roundabout.
Police have urged drivers to avoid the area ‘for the moment.’
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to collision on Kinnerton Lane both ways from Lesters Lane to Bramley Lane.”
