Coleg Cambria Welsh learners commended at a virtual prizegiving

Welsh learners were commended at a virtual prizegiving.

As part of Coleg Cambria’s annual Student Awards – held online due to the Coronavirus pandemic – accolades were given out to three worthy winners who excelled in displaying their bilingual skills and promoting the Welsh language.

Sponsored by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (CCC), the successful students were:

Frances Bather – A level Welsh Learner of the Year and Top Prize at the Welsh Learner Awards (pictured left)

Ceris Jones – Apprenticeship Welsh Learner of the Year (pictured middle)

Anwen Hughes – Vocational Welsh Learner of the Year (pictured right)

Haf Everiss, Branch Officer for Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, congratulated the trio, who all received £100 for their efforts and will go on to study at university in the future.

“All three learners put a lot of effort into developing their Welsh language skills and helping to preserve and promote bilingualism at college and in the workplace,” said Haf.

“Thank you to Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol for their support and well done again to Frances, Ceris and Anwen.”

Frances was praised for leading weekly virtual Welsh sessions with fellow learners throughout lockdown, and has organised a series of online events, from music nights to quiz competitions.

Anwen is also keen to help others and does so through her role as an ambassador for CCC at Coleg Cambria, and as Vice Presidents of the college’s Llysfasi site.

Meanwhile, Ceris – a Civil and Highways Civil Engineering Apprentice with Gwynedd Council – is also a CCC Ambassador and has been promoting use of the language in the workplace, as well as writing blogs encouraging prospective learners to consider an apprenticeship through the medium of Welsh.

Reflecting on the overall Awards following a challenging period for staff and students, Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “Once again this year we are delighted to celebrate the commitment, innovation, courage and talent of our learners.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who received awards, you are a credit to Coleg Cambria and our community – well done, these are remarkable achievements.”

For a full list of Student Awards winners, visit: www.cambria.ac.uk/ virtualstudentawards2021