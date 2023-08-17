Coleg Cambria students praised for rising above post-pandemic challenges to achieve ‘inspirational’ results

Coleg Cambria leaders praised students for rising above post-pandemic challenges to achieve “outstanding and inspirational” A Level and BTEC results. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief Executive Yana Williams said overall figures including A*-C grades were “fantastic” and pointed to the resilience of learners in successfully transitioning from secondary school to college during lockdown and going on to successfully complete their studies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are proud of the students, they have risen to overcome the challenges of the last few years and once again demonstrated hard work and a focus to do their very best, with the support of our amazing staff and tutors,” said Ms Williams. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They have shown great fortitude and managed to secure outstanding and inspirational results across the board. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are pleased for them and hope they go on to live full and happy lives, personally and professionally – they will always be part of the Cambria community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Principal Sue Price congratulated everyone receiving their grades today (Thursday) and said they look forward to welcoming the next influx of learners to Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham following next week’s GCSE results. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The students have done brilliantly this year, they are a credit to Coleg Cambria,” said Mrs Price. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“While we reflect on the achievements of our A Level cohorts – who have been magnificent – we also look ahead to the coming months and the pupils joining us from schools across the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On behalf of everyone at Cambria I would like to thank the students, their families and our community for their support and well done again on such an amazing outcome in the face of so many obstacles – we are proud of you all.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

