Coastguard and helicopter assist casualty evacuation at Talacre Beach

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was called to assist Welsh Ambulance Services with a casualty evacuation at Talacre Beach on Friday, 11 July.

The team was tasked just before 10.30am.

Due to the location, the Coastguard Rescue 936 Helicopter from Caernarfon was deployed to airlift the casualty to hospital.

The rescue team wished the casualty a speedy recovery following the incident.

With sunny and warm weather forecast for the weekend, the Coastguard issued safety advice for visitors to the coast.

They urged beachgoers to keep a close watch on children near the water, avoid using inflatables in the sea as offshore winds can quickly carry them out, and to stay hydrated by wearing hats, finding shade, and applying suncream.

Signs of heatstroke to watch for include headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and a high body temperature. Anyone feeling unwell should move to a cooler place, sip water, and cool down. Heatstroke is a medical emergency and 999 should be called if someone is unconscious, confused, or vomiting.

Visitors are also advised to check tide times to avoid being cut off, take care on slippery rocks, piers, and cliffs, and keep dogs cool and safe during the heat.

The Coastguard warned against drinking alcohol near or in the sea, as it impairs judgement and increases drowning risk.

In an emergency at the coast, people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

