Classical giants take the stage at Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall this Autumn

Classical music enthusiasts in are in for a treat as Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall announce their star-studded line-up for the Autumn season. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Featuring acclaimed accordionist Samuele Telari, world-class Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams, and the internationally recognized Škampa Quartet, the season promises a rich array of performances that will resonate with both fans and newcomers to the genre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Samuele Telari, performing at Theatr Clwyd on 27th August, is known as an accordion professor at the Conservatoire ‘D.Cimarosa’ in Avellino. With 1st Prizes at the 2018 Arassate-Hiria (Spain) and 2013 Castelfidardo (Italy) Competitions, Telari has become a familiar voice on BBC Radio 3. His performance in Wales will include pieces from Schubert, Greig, Saint-Saëns, and Mussorgsky, among others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Across at William Aston Hall in Wrexham, the celebrated Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams will grace the stage on 29th October. A former BBC New Generation Artist and Borletti-Buitoni Trust award-winner, Llŷr has performed in the most prestigious UK venues and around the world. His programme for the evening will include works from Chopin, Grieg, Albeniz, and Liszt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Continuing the series, Škampa Quartet will perform in William Aston Hall on 19th November. Representing the Czech Republic in major concert halls globally for 25 years, the Quartet includes Petra Brabcová on Violin, Adéla Štajnochrová on Violin, Martin Stupka on Viola, and Lukas Polak on Violoncello. Their programme will showcase pieces from Mozart, Borodin, and Dvorak. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an opportunity to save 20% when booking for all three concerts, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats for this unparalleled season of classical music. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tamara Harvey, Artistic Director at Theatr Clwyd, expressed her excitement: “This Autumn season reflects the depth and diversity of classical music today. With artists like Samuele, Llŷr, and Škampa Quartet, we’re thrilled to offer an experience that transcends generations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information, terms and conditions, or to book any of the shows at Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall, music lovers are encouraged to consult the venues’ official websites. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The rich tapestry of compositions and the unique flair each artist brings ensures this season is poised to become an essential part of the Welsh cultural calendar. In a year where live music has been keenly missed, the Autumn concerts are a timely reminder of the vitality and joy that classical music can offer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

