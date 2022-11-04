Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 4th Nov

Classic FM teams up with RSPCA for special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A special radio programme is returning to Classic FM to help pets stay calm on Bonfire Night.

The show will be filled with classical music to help keep anxious pets – and their owners – calm and relaxed while firework displays are taking place.

Loud bangs and bright lights can be very scary for pets, recently, a survey by the RSPCA revealed that two-thirds (63%) of animal owners reported that their pet was distressed when fireworks were going off.

Playing relaxing music was the most common way (36%) to help calm or prepare their animal, along with taking their animal elsewhere (29%).

Many kennels and rehoming centres use the power of classical music to decrease stress levels amongst their animals.

This year, Classic FM is once again teaming up with the RSPCA to create two Pet Classics programmes and curate the music.

Both shows will be packed with the most soothing and comforting classical music, handpicked by Classic FM to help calm and settle any anxious pets.

Pet Classics will be hosted by Classic FM presenter Charlotte Hawkins, and alongside the music will feature dedications to listeners’ pets as well as advice from the RSPCA for any owners looking to reassure their animals.

In addition to Pet Classics, Classic FM has created a playlist of peaceful classical music for the nation’s pets, which is available anytime on Global Player.

Charlotte Hawkins said: “I am so thrilled to be hosting Pet Classics again this year, as it’s such a special show.”

“I’ve seen first-hand from my dog just how difficult a time it can be for pets during the fireworks, but it’s amazing the difference relaxing music can have in helping to calm and soothe animals.”

“We had such an overwhelming response to Pet Classics last year, it was so good seeing the impact the music made to pets up and down the country.”

“We were sent photos of dogs, cats, birds, horses and even a chilled-out iguana… so I’m looking forward to people joining in again this year and sending me lots of photos of their calm pets!”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Clare Dew said: “We know fireworks are a source of stress for animals each year, and that owners can really struggle with knowing what to do for the best.”

“It’s one of the reasons we are delighted to partner with Classic FM on their Pet Classics programmes, as studies show that calming music can be beneficial for some animals during this time.”

“I’d suggest keeping your home as quiet as possible, shutting the curtains, creating a safe haven with blankets and a favourite toy for your pet, sticking the radio on and having a chill out evening.”

“We’d also encourage people holding displays to be mindful of animals who live outside.”

“My own rescue dog Frank struggles at this time of year and he finds it reassuring to know we are there at home with him, so that’s where I’ll be this year.”

Read Next

  • Wholesaler feeds 150,000 schoolkids a week and champions Welsh produce at same time
  • October sees diesel rocket by 10p a litre making for the third worst monthly increase on record
  • Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing teen who could be in Saltney area
  • Airbus Broughton: MoD picks four competitors to fight for £1.2bn military helicopter contract

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Wholesaler feeds 150,000 schoolkids a week and champions Welsh produce at same time

    News

    October sees diesel rocket by 10p a litre making for the third worst monthly increase on record

    News

    Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing teen who could be in Saltney area

    News

    Airbus Broughton: MoD picks four competitors to fight for £1.2bn military helicopter contract

    News

    Mark Tami MP celebrates community’s efforts to save the lives of people with blood cancer

    News

    Police appeal after pensioner robbed in a Saltney street

    News

    Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3% as it continues to battle soaring inflation

    News

    Connah’s Quay power station owner Uniper posts €40bn loss

    News

    Deeside based Iceland ‘working day and night’ to keep prices down but things “will get worse” says MD

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn