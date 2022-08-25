Class on 2022: Students across Flintshire receive their GCSE results

Listen to this article

Students across Flintshire are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results.

This is the first time learners have returned to formal GCSE exams since 2019.

GCSEs were adapted this year to give learners extra support and address the loss of teaching and learning time due to the pandemic.

Across Wales, results are broadly midway between the results in 2019 when exams were last held, and the results in 2021, when teachers determined learners’ grades.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure said:

“The Council is very proud of all of our year 11 pupils on their hard work to achieve the grades that they have received. There has been a considerable effort across the system to ensure that students were able to sit examinations this year. In a year of continued disruption from the pandemic, they have worked hard to achieve their goals.

“I wish them every success and encourage them to continue to work hard and aim high.”

Chief Officer, Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said:

“I would like to extend my warm congratulations to all our learners receiving results today. They have continued to show resilience over the last twelve months in preparing for their examinations. I would like to recognise the work of parents and carers in supporting and guiding their children and thank them for working in partnership with our schools.

“I want to also thank our schools who have worked throughout the year to ensure that our pupils are given every opportunity to succeed. I know they will continue to provide support and advice for their learners in making choices about future pathways and preparing for September. I wish all learners every success in their next steps.”

Hawarden High School:

Headteacher, Mr. Simon Budgen, paid tribute to all the students who have worked so hard, particularly in such challenging circumstances.

He said “it is particularly pleasing to see so many pupils achieving the gold standard of five A*-C grades including English and maths and therefore gaining passport for entry into our Sixth Form or to go on to employment/training, especially having faced a very difficult couple of years”.

He added “we are very proud of our Year 11 cohort – they have been superb at coping with the demands placed upon them and will move onto the next stage of their lives with confidence our good wishes”.

Mr. Budgen also commented, “we are very pleased with the performance of a number of subjects that achieved over 90% A*-C grades this year, notably; Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Science, Business Studies, Computer Science, Drama, German, Media, PE, Public Services and Religious Studies”.

Flint High School:

Students and staff at Flint High School are delighted after receiving this year’s GCSE results.

Amongst the top individual performers are Sarah Massey 11 A*/A, Phoebe Black 10 A*/A, Stevie Duncan 10 A*/A, Emily Hayes 10 A*/A, Jessica Roberts 9 A*/A, Thea Carrington 7 A*/A, Scarlett Carrington-Foster 7 A*/A, Nia Lovatt 7 A*/A, Megan Pearson 7 A*/A, Joshua Topham 6 A*/A, Oscar Bettany 5 A*/A, Tayler Jones 5 A*/A, Rafal Kosek 5 A*/A, and Seren Carrington 5 A*/A.

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their examination results. They have been an incredible year group and have contributed so much to our school community. These outcomes are a reflection of their hard work, and they are well deserved.

“Each student should be rightfully proud of their achievements, and I wish them well in their futures. It is sometimes easy to focus on those students who achieved the top grades but all of our students, regardless of their outcomes, have worked tirelessly to achieve their full potential.

“I should also like to express my gratitude to our tremendous staff and parents who have supported our students throughout their time with us. They deserve a great deal of praise today and I hope they feel equally proud of our year 11’s achievements.”

Ysgol Treffynnon

Ysgol Treffynnon has said students have achieved a wonderful set of results, which reflects the hard work and commitment of all students, teachers, and support staff.

The school is exceptionally proud of the achievements of all students. Amongst the highest attainers are:

Jessica Hall (10A*, 1A), Megan Edwards (4A*, 5A, 2B), Shelby Trippas (7A, 4B), and Tobias Powell (4A*, 2A,

4B).

John Weir, headteacher, said: “These results are a fantastic achievement given the significant challenges

faced by students due to Covid. We congratulate all our students on their achievements and wish them

every success as they move into the next stage of their education or into employment.

“I would like to thank all staff for the extra care, time, and revision classes they provided as it clearly made

a difference.

“While we celebrate the successes of our students, we are also taking the time to remember Ffion Davies

who passed away last week after a prolonged illness. Ffion was a wonderful, loving and kind student, who

will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, and who would have been collecting her GCSE results

today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

Elfed High School

Elfed High School are celebrating another outstanding set of GCSE outcomes, with exceptional performances across all subjects, particularly core subjects.

Headteacher Mr Alistair Stubbs said “We are extremely proud of our students who have performed exceptionally well in their examinations this year. Given the interruptions of previous years, to perform at this level in external examinations is incredible. They have worked so hard and demonstrated a real focus on their studies.”

Not only have 3/4 of students achieved an A*-C in Maths, English and Science, the number of students achieving the top grades has been the highest ever, eclipsing outcomes achieved over the last few years. More than 60 students are celebrating an A*/A in Maths, which represents 2/5 of the cohort. The situation in English and Science is very similar.

“I’d like to thank all of the staff, who have worked so hard, and also our parents and carers who have supported us throughout”.

Coleg Cambria

The college says it is ready to support and guide pupils receiving their GCSE results today.

Staff are on hand to speak to anyone concerned about their grades and to discuss options and opportunities at the college’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, where there are a wide range of courses and vocational qualifications available.

They will also be free to answer questions on exams and any other issues.

Principal Sue Price said they are already receiving a flow of applications for the coming academic year from schools across the region.

“We will be here for anyone who needs more information on opportunities at Cambria, and for those who need advice on A Levels, technical courses, apprenticeships or work-based qualifications,” she said.

“We have so many opportunities available, it’s important to talk it through and find the outcome that’s best for you.”

Mrs Price added: “Most importantly, given the challenges of previous years, we want to help put the minds of parents and children at rest, discuss next step and help them through the process.

“We have an amazing team of lecturers and support staff who are only too happy to help.

“Coleg Cambria is here for you, so please get in touch to find out more.”

As well as taking calls there will be a live chat facility and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the college website and social media channels.

Read Next