Children’s University training up the new generation of broadcasters at podcasting sessions

Broadcasters of the future are being trained up on how to podcast, thanks to sessions being run by the Children’s University at Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thanks to a £1,000 grant from Wrexham’s City of Culture pot, the Children’s University team have created a new podcasting studio in WGU’s Centre for Creative Industries and have been running ‘Become a Podcaster’ workshops for young people aged between 11-16. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aim of the sessions is for young people to plan and record their own Wrexham-themed podcast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A handful of WGU students are in charge of leading the sessions to show young people how it’s done. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Natalie Edwards, Children’s University Project Manager at WGU, said: “The podcasting sessions have been absolutely fantastic. We’re very proud to say that since successfully being awarded the City of Culture funding, we have trained up more than 30 young people on how to create their own podcast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“What’s really wonderful is the fact that this is more than just about creating a podcast – these skills are transferable, for example, it’s developing young people’s interviewing skills, their technical skills, as well as building on their confidence. It’s really great to see what can be achieved during these sessions, it’s something I feel extremely proud of.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Victoria Abraham, whose 14-year-old daughter, Ruth attended one of the sessions, said: “Ruth absolutely loved the session she attended, not only was it a great deal of fun, it was also beneficial from an educational perspective. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It was great to hear the finished podcast, she and her peers sounded fantastic. Her GCSEs are fast approaching and the skills she learnt from the session will no doubt benefit her when it comes to her taking her speaking and listening exams.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Children’s University at WGU works in partnership with schools, community groups and learning destinations across Wrexham and Flintshire to encourage children and young people with the overarching aim of raising aspirations, rewarding participation and in turn, inspiring a love of learning. The Children’s University does this by celebrating and motivating young people to participate in extra-curricular and volunteering activities outside of the classroom. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Activities range from sports, art, culture, personal development, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and outdoor learning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The next podcasting session called Pocket Money Podcasts – a one day masterclass for young people aged between 11 and 16 years old – is taking place on Wednesday 12 April from 10am to 2pm in the Creative Industries Building, WGU’s Plas Coch Campus in Wrexham. More information about the masterclass can be found here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

