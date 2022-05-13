Childline Prestatyn appoints new team manager and appeals for more volunteers

NSPCC Cymru has appointed a new Childline team manager at its North Wales base in Prestatyn as it appeals for more volunteers to help provide its vital service to children across the country.

The counselling service is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day for children and young people in need of support and advice.

The service can be life-changing for the children, giving them a chance to speak out safely about whatever might be happening to them or worrying them.

Neil Chapman, from Colwyn Bay joined Childline as a volunteer counsellor in 2001, becoming a supervisor in 2005 and has now been appointed a team manager responsible for the day to day running of the base as well as supporting supervisors across the 12 Childline bases in the UK.

Neil said, “I feel very privileged to work with the wonderful volunteers and staff at Childline Prestatyn. They are passionate about supporting children and young people and I look forward to working with them in a different capacity to allow us to do even more than we already do.

Darren Worth, Service Head for Childline, said, “I’m absolutely delighted for Neil. This is just reward for all the commitment and dedication he has shown to Childline. .

“I’m very much looking forward to working alongside him and to help him develop the Prestatyn base develop so it delivers an even better service for children. .”

Making a direct appeal for more volunteers Darren added; ““We’re recruiting for Childline Staff Counsellors here in Prestatyn now.

“Every childhood is worth fighting for. As a Childline counsellor you will provide a safe and supportive space for the children and young people who contact us with a wide range of issues, including mental health, sexual abuse, exam stress and bullying.

“You will be able to communicate with children and young people by phone, email and on our 1-2-1 Chat. That is just one of the things that makes volunteering challenging, but also so rewarding.”

For more information click https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/…/childl…/5898/description/

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit childline.org.uk