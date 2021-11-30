Tony’s Law: Child abusers could face life behind bars under plans for tougher sentences

Child abusers could face life behind bars under plans for tougher sentences confirmed by the UK Government.

Under the changes, anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment – rather than the current 14-year maximum.

The offences of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and cruelty to a person under 16, will also incur tougher maximum penalties – increasing from 10 to 14 years respectively.

It follows the tireless campaigning of the family of Tony Hudgell [pictured above] to see longer sentences for these crimes.

As a baby, Tony was left severely disabled after suffering abuse at the hands of his birth parents, who both received 10 years in prison.

Ministers are determined to ensure punishments fit the severity of these horrific crimes and today confirmed amendments to deliver ‘Tony’s Law’ would be tabled to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab said:

“The law must provide maximum protection to the most vulnerable and no-one is more vulnerable than a young child.”

“So, we are increasing the maximum penalty for child cruelty causing or allowing serious physical harm from 10 years to 14 years, and the maximum penalty for causing or allowing the death of a child from 14 years to life imprisonment.”

“I pay tribute to the courage of young Tony Hudgell and his adoptive parents Paula and Mark.”

Paula Hudgell Tony’s mum said:

“We are delighted that Tony’s Law is being backed by the government.”

“It’s been our hope since those who abused our son were jailed in 2018 that more could be done to protect other children, the most vulnerable members of our society.”

“I can’t thank the public enough for the support they have shown through this nearly four year campaign, but especially thanks to Tom Tugendhat who has worked tirelessly with me, also my friend Julia Roberts a court reporter and my friends and family it was definitely a team effort.”

“This is for Tony and all the babies and children that suffered or lost their lives at the hands of their abusers.”

Tony’s Law will increase the maximum penalties for child cruelty offences including: