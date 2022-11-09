Chester’s new market proves popular as it officially opens its doors

Chester’s new market has been officially opened after a sell-out preview weekend.

The market, which is on Exchange Square off Northgate Street, was bustling over the weekend and on its official opening day.

It is part of the £72million Northgate development and includes a combination of a number of traders from the old market and a number of new traders.

There was much excitement as the new market held two ticket-only preview days in the lead up to the official opening, with the tickets quickly snapped up by eager diners and shoppers.

Social media was buzzing with people posting pictures from their visits, with traders saying it was a real thrill to be up and running and enjoying the lively atmosphere there.

The new market includes an array of food stalls, along with a central bar area and a number of non-food stalls.

There’s a choice of four different areas in which to sit and enjoy a bite to eat or a drink, along with a heritage corner with an 1875 map of Chester, plus a stage for entertainment including live music.

The market is also set to showcase the Chester in Lego display, created by the popular blogger and social media account @ShitChester.

The display has moved from the old market and will continue to entertain visitors to the new market with its miniature Lego version of the city and its residents. It’s also raised thousands of pounds for different charities over the years.

The official opening of the new market was carried out by market stalwart Geoff Hughes from Geoff Hughes and Family Butchers, which was set up in 1996.

For Geoff, Chester market has been an important part of his life since he was 14, when he first started work in the old market.

The old market was built in 1967 and was located in the Forum shopping centre. Around half the traders from the old market made the move to the new venue.

Geoff and his wife Debbie are now at the heart of the new market and, rather fittingly, he was asked to do the honours at the ribbon cutting to mark the official opening after much anticipation and planning.

Geoff said: “We are delighted to be able to make the move to the new building, as Chester market begins a brand new chapter in what I believe to be a very proud history.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our current customers and gaining many new ones.”

The new market also includes Steven Cartridge Fishmonger, as well as Purely Pots and Lise Florist and Flower Garden, run by Lisa Dean and her son Alexander Massey. Other old market favourites who have made the move to the new venue include Stephanie Peters from Pastry Pedaleur, recently seen on Channel 4 show Aldi’s Next Big Thing when she was competing to supply products to the supermarket chain.

Newbies given a warm welcome at the market include Big Lola’s Taqueria, a Mexican street food concept which also has a site in Liverpool, Cheezy Bandits, which specialises in cheese-based street food, Mercato Pizza Co and Digby and Champ, which offers a range of goodies for dogs.

With social media full of talk of visits to the new market, it seems to already be a popular addition to Chester’s retail and food and drink offering.

Stalls have been created from 60 tonnes of oak beams and seating ranges from communal banquette style seating around large tables to cosy seating booths situated on the Hunter Street side.

The market is open six days a week and is closed on Mondays. Opening hours are 8am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sundays.

