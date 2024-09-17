Chester’s Geek Retreat closes as bar plans get green light

A store in Chester which specialised in self-styled ‘geek culture’ has closed for good after plans to open a bar there were given the green light.

Geek Retreat on Watergate Street announced in January that it was temporarily closing, but a planning application to turn it into a licensed premises with food provision have now been given the go ahead by Cheshire West and Chester’s planning department.

The shop was both a retail outlet and café and also hosted community events, advertising access for things like book clubs, gaming leagues and cosplay meetups.

It also hosted ‘learn to play’ events for gaming beginners of all ages. Many attendees were children from neurodiverse communities, had disabilities or were being home schooled.

The unit previously operated as a bookmakers which closed in 2019.

A document submitted in support of the application, said: “The proposed change of use to a drinking establishment with food provision would bring a vacant unit into beneficial use that would support the vitality and viability of the primary shopping area in the city centre.

“There would be no harm to the character of the conservation area utilising a vacant unit securing its optimum viable use.”

A planning officer’s report said it was considered that the proposed development would have no unacceptable impact in respect of visual amenity, residential amenity or highway safety.

It said: “The proposed development is not considered to cause material harm to the significance of the surrounding listed buildings or the conservation area. As such, it is considered that the proposal accords with all relevant policies in the Cheshire West and Chester Local Plan.”

