Chester Zoo unveils sneak peak of its Christmas Lanterns & Lights event
Chester Zoo has released exclusive images showcasing is biggest and brightest light trail ahead of its grand unveiling tomorrow (17 November).
First images show a variety of colourful new features to this year’s line up, including ultraviolet rainforests, new interactive animal characters, a walkway of giant- pea-lit animals and a stunning fire garden.
New installations also include a world-first giant 3D interactive woolly mammoth hologram, named Matilda, who will be taking centre stage along with a selection of fun-filled fairground rides and traditional Christmas markets.
This year Chester Zoo has teamed up with Sony Music to add festive soundscapes and a selection of groundbreaking new installations to its popular winter event – which will see visitors follow an incredible trail lit up by hundreds of colourful illuminated animal lanterns.
All funds raised from ticket sales will go towards the charity zoo’s efforts in helping nature thrive around the world.
Tickets are now on sale for Lanterns and Light which is running from Friday 17 November to Sunday 31 December 2023, with entry slots from 4pm – 8pm.
To book tickets or to find out more, visit the Chester Zoo website.
