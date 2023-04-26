Chester Zoo to debut UK’s first ‘out of water’ shark exhibit

Chester Zoo visitors will be the first in the UK to experience an innovative ‘out of water’ shark exhibit when it debuts in May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The immersive exhibition, Planet Shark: Predator or Prey, will feature a 360-degree underwater digital display, life-sized shark models, and the jaws of a prehistoric giant and the largest fish ever recorded, the megalodon shark. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The exhibit aims to showcase the wonder of sharks while highlighting the various threats they face, including ocean plastics and illegal shark fin trade. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Zoo is working with Grande Experiences, a global creative company, to bring the marine exhibition to the UK for the first time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The conservation charity hopes that the exhibition, which runs from 25 May to 31 October, will leave people with a newfound level of respect for the ocean’s oldest and most effective predators. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Charlotte Smith, Director of Conservation Education & Engagement at Chester Zoo, stated, “This ground-breaking exhibition could not have come at a better time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Years of fishing pressures and misrepresentation have pushed many of the world’s shark species to the very brink of extinction.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The launch of Planet Shark: Predator or Prey aims to showcase these incredible animals in a whole new light, increase people’s understanding of the threats they face and show how together we can ensure their future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The immersive experience will showcase millions of years of shark evolution, and the zoo hopes that it will increase people’s understanding of the threats faced by these magnificent animals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Helen Dean, Head of Marketing at the zoo, said, “As a wildlife conservation charity, we want to create a future where nature survives and thrives, and this experience will leave our guests with a much deeper understanding of these magnificent, yet sadly misunderstood animals.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The experience will be unveiled on 25 May and run until 31 October. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It will be free with normal zoo admission, and members will have an exclusive preview of the exhibition between 15 – 24 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grande Experiences owner and CEO, Bruce Peterson, said, “This will be a unique experience like no other and will tell the story of how important sharks are to the oceans and the planet.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more information, please visit: Planet Shark: Predator or Prey at Chester Zo

