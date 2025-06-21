Chester Zoo named most popular UK attraction outside London

Chester Zoo has been officially recognised as the most-visited paid attraction in England outside of London, attracting nearly two million visitors in 2024.

The data, released by VisitEngland, places Chester Zoo third overall behind only the Tower of London and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

A total of 1,947,544 people visited the zoo last year, matching the previous year’s figures.

The zoo’s commercial director, Dom Strange, said the numbers reflect the public’s growing interest in wildlife and conservation.

“None of this would be possible without our visitors. Every person who comes to the zoo for a fun and inspiring day out is helping to fund our vital work,” he said.

“The more visitors we can attract to the zoo, the more species-saving work we can carry out.”

The recognition comes shortly after the opening of Chester Zoo’s Heart of Africa zone — a 22.5-acre habitat featuring 57 species and billed as the largest zoo habitat ever created in the UK.

Chester Zoo’s broader mission extends beyond animal exhibits. Its teams are involved in conservation work across roughly 20 countries, education initiatives linked to the national curriculum, and scientific research aimed at protecting endangered species.

Dom Strange added: “Every person who walks through our gates is directly contributing to global conservation efforts.

You’re helping us safeguard species in around 20 countries, all while having a fun and meaningful day out.”

The zoo also recently opened The Reserve, a new accommodation offering, and continues to expand its educational and conservation-focused programming.

VisitEngland’s report ranks attractions based on paid attendance and is widely used across the tourism and leisure sectors.

