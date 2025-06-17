Chester Zoo helps hatch rare blue-eyed ground doves

Chester Zoo has played a key role in the successful hatching and hand-rearing of three critically endangered blue-eyed ground dove chicks, offering fresh hope for the survival of one of the world’s rarest bird species.

The blue-eyed ground dove, native to Brazil’s Cerrado savanna, was considered possibly extinct until it was rediscovered in 2015. Today, only 11 known adult birds remain in the wild. The arrival of three new chicks marks the most successful result for a global conservation effort aimed at saving the species.

Experts from Chester Zoo have been working alongside partners from Brazil and the United States to create an insurance population in managed care. Earlier this year, a small number of wild-laid eggs were selected and incubated as part of the programme. The resulting chicks are now being carefully raised at Parque das Aves in Brazil.

Andrew Owen, Head of Birds at Chester Zoo, and Victoria Kaldis, Lead Keeper for Birds, travelled to Brazil to assist with the incubation and rearing of the fragile hatchlings.

Andrew Owen said: “It’s a real privilege for Chester Zoo to be involved in the work to help conserve the blue-eyed ground dove. This unique species is on the brink of extinction and without the dedication and passion of all the conservationists involved, including Chester Zoo’s bird staff, this bird may be lost forever.

“This year saw the successful hand-rearing of three blue-eyed ground doves – building on the successes of 2023 and 2024 and doubling the conservation-breeding insurance population.”

The project is a collaboration between Chester Zoo, Parque das Aves, SAVE Brasil (BirdLife International in Brazil), Toledo Zoo, Bronx Zoo, and other conservation organisations. With six birds now in care, the long-term goal is to build a genetically diverse population capable of supporting future reintroduction efforts.

Paloma Bosso, technical director at Parque das Aves, said: “Seeing these chicks is exciting. Each hatching represents a real chance to reverse the fate of this species. It is a joy and also a great responsibility.”

The birds’ natural habitat in Botumirim, Minas Gerais, is under threat from agriculture and climate-related impacts. Conservationists are also focused on protecting this environment so future reintroduction efforts can succeed. Public access to the Blue-eyed Ground Dove Nature Reserve has been suspended to reduce stress on the wild population.

Ben Phalan, head of conservation at Parque das Aves, said: “The blue-eyed ground dove depends on the efforts of many people and institutions, so that its song can be heard in the Cerrado for many years to come.”