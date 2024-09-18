Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Sep 2024

Chester Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered Mountain Bongo

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Zoo has announced the birth of a critically endangered mountain bongo, offering a glimmer of hope for a species on the brink of extinction.

The female calf, named Navari, was born to parents Nolliag and Moti after a nine-and-a-half-month pregnancy.

This marks only the second time in 15 years that the zoo has successfully welcomed a mountain bongo calf.

Mountain bongos are the largest forest-dwelling antelope, easily recognisable by their striking reddish-brown coat and white vertical stripes, which help them blend into their forest habitats.

However, the species is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with fewer than 50 individuals remaining in the wild, all in one remote area of Kenya.

Their population has been devastated by habitat destruction, hunting, and other human activities.

Mike Jordan, Chester Zoo’s Director of Plants and Animals, expressed both concern and optimism:

“The mountain bongo is a striking large mammal, and it’s desperately sad to think that its population size has been reduced to such a small number.”

“We fear there could be as few as just 50 now remaining in the wild.”

“Hope, however, is certainly not lost, and our zoo teams are fighting on a number of fronts to ensure that these highly threatened animals have a long-term future.”

The birth is part of a global breeding programme aimed at creating a sustainable population of mountain bongos in captivity.

This is crucial for the long-term survival of the species as plans are underway to reintroduce the animals into the wild in collaboration with conservation partners in Kenya.

Dr Nick Davis, Chester Zoo’s General Manager of Mammals and coordinator of the European breeding programme for the species, highlighted the importance of the new calf:

“Mountain bongo are very shy and elusive animals, and newborns tend to naturally take cover to protect themselves.”

“Calves are born with incredibly large ears, which help them sense ambush predators like leopards and hyenas.”

“We’ve learned so much about their biology and behaviours from important births like this one.”

Chester Zoo is also working alongside Liverpool John Moores University to deploy AI-powered detection systems that monitor mountain bongo populations in the wild.

These efforts, alongside ongoing collaborations with Kenyan conservationists, are key to ensuring the survival of this majestic species.

Conservation teams hope to translocate zoo-born bongos to Kenya to bolster the remaining wild population, which could be a vital step toward recovery.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • North Wales Police warns of fake parking fine scam
  • Flintshire Council seeks views on Mold’s ‘Place Making’ plans
  • Countess Country Park marks 10th anniversary with community celebration

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police warns of fake parking fine scam

    News

    Flintshire Council seeks views on Mold’s ‘Place Making’ plans

    News

    Countess Country Park marks 10th anniversary with community celebration

    News

    Wrexham Uni sports scientists team up with Mold Amateur Boxing Club to help boost performance

    News

    Man charged over Chester restaurant gas explosion

    News

    North Wales: Police don’t have evidence 20mph limit has reduced casualties

    News

    Wales’ beer and pub sector pleads for budget relief to save 44,000 jobs

    News

    New faces at leading law firm as expansion plans continue ahead of 25th anniversary

    News

    Wales’ new first minister sets out priorities

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn