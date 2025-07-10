Chester Zoo: Cancer is extremely rare in turtles, new study finds

Cancer is extremely rare in turtles, according to a new study led by experts at the University of Nottingham. The research provides the strongest evidence yet that turtles face far lower cancer risk than mammals or birds.

The study, titled “Do turtles get cancer?” and published in BioScience, analysed medical records and necropsies from hundreds of zoo turtles across the US, UK, and Europe, including specimens from Chester Zoo.

Only about 1% of the turtles examined had cancer, a rate far below that found in other animals. Tumours, when present, rarely spread, suggesting turtles have strong natural defences against the disease.

Turtles are notable for their large size and longevity. Species such as Galapagos and Aldabra giant tortoises can weigh hundreds of kilograms and live for more than 150 years. One radiated tortoise at Chester Zoo, named Burt, was born in 1945 and may live past 100.

Normally, large and long-lived species would face increased cancer risk because more cells mean more opportunities for damage. However, turtles appear to defy this expectation.

Researchers believe turtles’ cancer resistance may be linked to their slow metabolism, which reduces cellular stress, strong defences against cell damage, and unique protective genes.

Dr Ylenia Chiari from the University of Nottingham said: “Turtles, especially iconic species like Galapagos and Aldabra giant tortoises, are famous for living long lives and growing to tremendous sizes. You’d expect that to mean more cancer, but our study, which combines decades of zoo records with previous research, shows how incredibly rare cancer is in these animals. It highlights turtles as an untapped model for understanding cancer resistance and healthy aging, and it shows the vital role zoos play in advancing science through collaboration.”

Dr Scott Glaberman from the University of Birmingham added: “Biodiversity has so much to teach us about how the world works. While fascinating in their own right, extreme species like giant tortoises may have already solved many of the problems humans face, including those related to aging and cancer. That makes biodiversity doubly worthy of protection.”

Dr Helena Turner, Research Officer at Chester Zoo, said: “This research underscores the immense value of zoo-based science. At Chester Zoo, we’ve long been committed to detailed health monitoring and the long-term care of our animals. It’s fantastic to see these efforts not only contribute to advancing scientific knowledge around cancer resistance but also support vital conservation work to protect these remarkable species that may hold keys to medical breakthroughs benefiting both wildlife and humans.”

Several turtle species are listed as Endangered or Critically Endangered due to climate change, habitat loss, and illegal pet trade. Many zoos, including Chester Zoo, are involved in conservation breeding programmes to protect these species from extinction.

