Chester Zoo announces birth of rare baby chimpanzee

Chester Zoo has welcomed the birth of a rare baby chimpanzee.

The newborn, arriving after an eight-month pregnancy to mum Alice, has brought excitement not only to zoo staff but also to the 21-strong chimpanzee group residing there.

Photographers at the zoo captured heartwarming moments of the newborn being tenderly held by its mother and female relatives, showcasing the strong bonds within their community.

Chester Zoo has said the chimpanzees are "integral to an international conservation breeding program that collaborates with European zoos. "

The program utilises cutting-edge scientific techniques to analyze the genetic makeup of each chimpanzee, aiming to establish a safety-net population.

This approach seeks to safeguard these primates from the brink of extinction, a threat intensified by human activities such as the illegal wildlife trade, poaching, and habitat destruction due to agricultural expansion and logging.

Mike Jordan, our Animal & Plant Director at the zoo, said: "A new birth always sparks some real excitement within the chimpanzee group here at Chester."

"While Alice and her new baby are certainly centre of attention among the other chimpanzees they're still finding some quiet time to get to know one another and can often be seen cuddled up together."

"What's also great to see is that some of the others in the group, especially the younger females, are really intrigued by the new baby and are learning all about motherhood from Alice."

"This is an important learning curve for them and this experience can be really useful for when they hopefully go on to have babies of their own. A thriving conservation breeding programme is key to the long-term protection of these animals."

Mike continued: "For nearly 30 years our teams have worked on the ground in Uganda, Nigeria and Gabon in Africa, working hand in hand with wildlife authorities, in-country partners and local communities in an effort protect some of the world's rarest wild chimpanzee populations and their forest homes."

"These collective efforts, paired with the conservation breeding programme in zoos, gives us hope that we can create a future where chimpanzees thrive long into the future."

