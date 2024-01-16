Chester Zoo announce the death of Bornean orangutan, Martha
Chester Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most esteemed residents, Martha, a nearly 60-year-old Bornean orangutan.
Martha, who lived beyond the typical life expectancy of an orangutan in the wild, had been in relatively good health until recent years.
She started developing age-related complications, which were managed by the zoo’s dedicated team of vets and primate experts.
Despite receiving daily medication and innovative treatments like laser therapy for her arthritis, Martha’s condition deteriorated in recent months, leading to the ‘extremely tough’ decision to put her to sleep.
Martha’s journey began as an orphaned baby raised by Barbara Harrison, a pioneering orangutan conservationist.
She was instrumental in establishing the first orangutan rehabilitation centre in Borneo.
In 1966, Martha moved to Chester, where she became a pivotal figure in the international conservation breeding program for Bornean orangutans.
[Martha in 1966 ]
Martha was a great, great grandmother having had two daughters, Sarikei and Leia, who she lived with alongside their own offspring Dot and a young female born in September 2023.
Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at Chester Zoo said:
“Martha played a fundamental role in establishing the global conservation breeding programme for Bornean orangutans, giving birth to two daughters. With 29 descendants around the world, she’s had a truly remarkable impact on the future of her species.”
Chris Yarwood, Primate Assistant Manager and long time carer for Martha of more than 26 years, added:
“There really aren’t enough words to convey the awe and respect that I have for Martha, the grand old lady of Chester Zoo, and it feels incredibly strange to have to say goodbye.
“A wonderful mother and role model to her daughters Sarikei and Leia, Martha was a true ambassador for her species and fundamental to the establishment of the global conservation breeding programme, working to protect these charismatic, but sadly highly threatened animals.”
“Caring for Martha has been a huge privilege. She’ll be hugely missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Chester Zoo said that in a further strand of its work to protect highly endangered species from extinction, “a small genetic tissue sample from Martha will be cryogenically frozen and carefully stored with our partners at Nature’s Safe – a fellow charity we’re working with to preserve future options for conservation – using some of the very latest scientific technologies.”
“The frozen tissue samples could go on to help restore lost genetic diversity in animal species threatened with extinction, potentially offering a vital lifeline for Bornean orangutans in the future.”
