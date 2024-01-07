Chester theatre company set to stage first production of 2024 with hard hitting look at 80s britain

Rehearsals are in full swing at Chester Little Theatre for the staging of ‘Road,’ which runs at the theatre from Saturday, 13th to Saturday, 20th January at 7.30 pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The first play written by celebrated playwright Jim Cartwright, ‘Road,’ premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 1986. It is set on a typical road in a working-class town in Lancashire. Mrs. Thatcher is in No. 10, and unemployment is at an all-time high in the North of England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The play, which will be directed at Chester Little Theatre by Dani Zebrowska, follows the lives and relationships of the people who live in the neighborhood as they get ready to go out, visit the pub, the club, and their friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Hard-hitting and often explicit in nature, with strong language and adult themes, it is sometimes desperate, yet often laugh-out-loud funny. ‘Road’ is a passionate, poetic, and positive portrayal of working-class life in 80s Britain. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‘Road’ has won numerous awards, including the George Devine Award, Plays and Players Award, and the Samuel Beckett Award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Its original productions attracted many young actors who have since become well-known, such as Jane Horrocks, David Thewlis, and Lesley Sharp. Playwright Jim Cartwright is perhaps best known for ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice,’ which also starred Jane Horrocks alongside Alison Steadman and Pete Postlethwaite. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Speaking about the play, Dani Zebrowska said, “Jim Cartwright’s ‘Road’ was first produced in 1986: a time of high unemployment, political despair, and recession. It has been called ‘a rallying cry against the breakdown of society,’ a ‘surreal vision,’ ‘uncomfortable and magical, funny and bitter.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

One of my favourite plays, it is a challenging and emotional piece with themes that resonate whenever and wherever it’s seen. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The whole team is really excited to bring this production to life in a way that will bring audiences into the world of ‘Road.’ I think we’ve created something quite different for Chester Little Theatre audiences to experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Following ‘Road,’ Chester Little Theatre will welcome back visiting theatre company Against The Grain as they present Alan Ayckbourn’s classic comedy ‘Roleplay’ from Wednesday, 21st February to Saturday, 24th February. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Full details of “Road,” which contains strong language and scenes of an adult nature, can be found at Chester Little Theatre’s website, where tickets can be booked online. (Recommended age 14+) ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

