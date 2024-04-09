Chester Racecourse launches new style guide for 2024

Chester Racecourse has launched a new style guide for 2024, providing fashion inspiration for racegoers.

The collaboration between the world’s oldest operating racecourse and Cheshire Oaks, the UK’s largest designer outlet coincides with the return of the new race season next month, where Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet has been named the Official Boodles May Festival Style Partner.

Featuring four simple style edits that are right on trend for the summer, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet has selected a range of items, at accessible prices, from the array of brands housed at their outlet.

Breaking down the key looks to stay on trend this summer is Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet Stylist Beki Gregory, who guides you through what to wear in the various Chester Racecourse enclosures.

From fabulous floral dresses to blazers with large lapels and structured shoulders, you’ll find a combination of luxury brands and looks that are easy to put your own spin on for a magical day out at the races.

Kenny Murray, General Manager at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Chester Racecourse on this year’s style guide for their annual Boodles May Festival, bringing the hottest trends of the summer to the racecourse for 2024.

“Working with our brand partners, we’ve curated four simple style edits to provide inspiration for those all-important race day outfits. Our style guide showcases key pieces for the season, from some of our top designer brands, including AllSaints, Pinko, Reiss & Moss Bross, all available to shop at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet with up to 60% off RRP.”

Featuring a cameo from Time to Tinker, a horse stabled by Cheshire-based trainer Gary Hanmer, you can view the Official 2024 Style Guide online by visiting www.chester-races.com/style-guide

If you’re getting dressed up and heading to the Boodles May Festival, make sure you enter the Best Dressed competition, in association with Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, on Ladies Day (Thursday 9 May), where you can win a voucher to spend at the Designer Outlet, alongside a host of other amazing prizes.

The Boodles May Festival returns to Chester Racecourse from Wednesday 8 May to Friday 10 May. To buy tickets for any of the days, including Thursday’s Ladies Day, please visit www.chester-races.com