Posted: Sat 6th May 2023

Chester Racecourse and Cheshire Oaks unveil 2023 style guide

Chester Racecourse has joined forces with Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, the UK’s largest designer outlet, to launch a 2023 style guide for the upcoming Boodles May Festival. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the Official Boodles May Festival Style Partner, Cheshire Oaks aims to inspire racegoers with stylish, comfortable, and on-trend fashion choices that encapsulate the enchantment of a day at the world’s oldest racecourse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The style guide features a range of items for both ladies and gentlemen, selected from the myriad of brands available at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each piece has been handpicked with attention to current fashion trends, the Chester Racecourse enclosures, and comfort during the races. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire Oaks stylist Beki Gregory shared her top trends for the summer season, emphasizing bold choices with stunning florals and vibrant colours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Drawing from brands such as Reiss, Pinko, and Sophia Webster, Gregory was able to blend classic suiting with unique accessories for a fashionable race day look. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those seeking style inspiration ahead of the Boodles May Festival, the Official Style Guide can be viewed online at www.chester-races.com/styleguide. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, racegoers can participate in a ‘Best Dressed’ competition on Ladies Day (Thursday 11 May), sponsored by Cheshire Oaks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Entrants have a chance to win a £500 voucher to spend at the Designer Outlet, as well as incredible prizes from official Chester Racecourse partners. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These include a Boodles necklace worth over £3,000, an Edinburgh Gin gift, a Halliwell Jones Whizzy Rascal, and a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Boodles May Festival will take place at Chester Racecourse from Wednesday 10 May to Friday 12 May. For tickets to any of the festival days, including Thursday’s Ladies Day, visit www.chester-races.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

