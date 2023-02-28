Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Feb 2023

Chester Race Company launches recruitment drive and pledges Real Living Wage for entry-level workers

Chester Race Company has launched a recruitment drive for the 2023 racing season – and a commitment to introduce the real living wage as a minimum to over-18s in entry-level roles from 1 April 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The group, which is responsible for 24 per cent of local employment in the recreation sector alone, currently has three award-winning racecourses, an in-house gaming company (ChesterBET), catering company (Horseradish), staffing agency (Thyme People), on-site hotel (Holiday Inn Express), and vibrant city centre pub (Commonhall Street Social) within its evolving portfolio.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Chester Race Company spokesperson said: “Offering flexible working across its race days and non-race days at Chester Racecourse and Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse, as well as many other events, such as weddings and private functions, the casual and part-time roles available provide weekly pay and fantastic pay rates, with those in the 16-17 age bracket receiving £2.30 per hour above minimum wage for their age group.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With entry level and experienced roles available across hospitality, catering, customer service and events operations, Chester Race Company also offers opportunities for further training and development. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Join the team in time for the iconic Boodles May Festival, which takes place from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 May at Chester Racecourse – recognised as the world’s oldest racecourse still in operation. Race days are truly something spectacular to be a part of!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Positions open to apply for include:  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Hospitality Events Supervisor/Manager, Hospitality Team Members, Chefs and Kitchen Porters
  • Event Stewards, Event SIA Door Supervisors, Event Staff, L3 Spectator Safety Supervisors
  • Betting Couriers and Customer Service Team Members  
For further information on all the different positions available or to apply, visit the Chester Race Company website: www.chester-races.com/work-with-us 
