Chester Race Company launches recruitment drive and pledges Real Living Wage for entry-level workers
Chester Race Company has launched a recruitment drive for the 2023 racing season – and a commitment to introduce the real living wage as a minimum to over-18s in entry-level roles from 1 April 2023.
The group, which is responsible for 24 per cent of local employment in the recreation sector alone, currently has three award-winning racecourses, an in-house gaming company (ChesterBET), catering company (Horseradish), staffing agency (Thyme People), on-site hotel (Holiday Inn Express), and vibrant city centre pub (Commonhall Street Social) within its evolving portfolio.
A Chester Race Company spokesperson said: “Offering flexible working across its race days and non-race days at Chester Racecourse and Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse, as well as many other events, such as weddings and private functions, the casual and part-time roles available provide weekly pay and fantastic pay rates, with those in the 16-17 age bracket receiving £2.30 per hour above minimum wage for their age group.”
“With entry level and experienced roles available across hospitality, catering, customer service and events operations, Chester Race Company also offers opportunities for further training and development. ”
“Join the team in time for the iconic Boodles May Festival, which takes place from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 May at Chester Racecourse – recognised as the world’s oldest racecourse still in operation. Race days are truly something spectacular to be a part of!”
Positions open to apply for include:
- Hospitality Events Supervisor/Manager, Hospitality Team Members, Chefs and Kitchen Porters
- Event Stewards, Event SIA Door Supervisors, Event Staff, L3 Spectator Safety Supervisors
- Betting Couriers and Customer Service Team Members