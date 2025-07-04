Lord Barry Jones praises Flintshire as ‘finest council in Wales’

‘The finest council in Wales’ – that was Lord Barry Jones’ tribute to Flintshire County Council as the authority rededicated its new council chamber in his honour.

The Labour life peer, who retired after 31 years representing the Deeside electorate in 2001, was originally given the honour of having the council chamber at Shirehall in Mold dedicated to him alongside receiving the freedom of the county in 2023.

Now Flintshire County Council has moved to a new headquarters at Ty Dewi Sant in Ewloe, the authority has now rededicated its new chamber to the firebrand politician.

And his passion for Flintshire was laid bare as he thanked council chair Cllr Mel Buckley for introducing him before delivering a rousing speech to councillors in the chamber that now bears his name.

“I say to the chief executive, he administers the finest council in Wales,” Lord Jones pronounced.

“I admire every councillor here, wherever you sit. I know of your frustrations, your conscientiousness and the ever more robust challenges that you now face.

“You strive to give service to your constituents and your best work is unknown. So often, your work is unthanked.

“I sometimes think you are elected to be blamed, but I know all about that and have known it for generations.

“But please, be proud of your civic input. It is precious. Every day you influence our daily lives.”

Having built his political career on fighting to save jobs in the area, particularly at Shotton Steelworks and create them, playing a key role in the growth of the aerospace industry in the county – he praised the council for its industrial economic record.

“Thank you for a wonderful record of gaining new factories, encouraging investment and defending businesses,” he said. “It’s a brilliant record. I think it’s a national record, it’s unbeatable – and you have done it.

“You’ve done it from ashes. You’ve raised it up and this authority can be very proud.

“Let us evermore serve even better the good citizens of the finest county in Wales. However good you are, you’re not good enough for the challenge. It is a mighty challenge and I tell you, for local government it will get harder in the immediate years ahead.

“So Lady Janet and I thank you for having us here. It is courteous, thoughtful and kind of the county. This is a very considerable honour you now bestow.”

Lord Jones recognised those still serving on the council he knew well – including leader Cllr Dave Hughes who he described as having ‘vigour’, before thanking the assembled members for this fresh honour.

“We are both grateful to you. Truly, I can tell you that Janet and I, over 55 years, have given you our blood. Always for community, locality and whilst breath is in our bodies we will be for Flintshire and its communities. For our Flintshire, my homeland.

“I think you have carried the Flintshire flag with great distinction and considerable effect. Remember the Greeks – civic community, giving, helping, encouraging, that is your duty and you are good at it.

“I say this is the finest county in Wales. It’s so well done. Be proud of all you have done and prepare for more difficulties. I say, Wales Forever, Cymru am byth!”

Following his speech Flintshire County Council’s joint deputy leader Cllr Christine Jones said: “It’s such a great honour to have Lord and Lady Jones here today and to dedicate this chamber once again in our new council offices.

“You’ve worked so hard Barry, for Flintshire. Always have done, always will do with Lady Janet by your side. You’re an inspiration to everybody who meets you, who knows you, who classes you as a friend.

“You always make us feel inspired. We have got a difficult job ahead of us but with your guidance, it gives us that courage to carry on. Thank you for the help and support you have given to the people of Flintshire.”

Fellow joint deputy leader Cllr Richard Jones added: “I recently had the pleasure of travelling with Lord Jones to Ellesmere Port. It was so interesting. He has a breadth of subjects to talk to you about – he even remembered my father and we talked about that on the way.

“I delivered leaflets for Lord Jones when I was eight or nine years-old around the area of Hawarden. My father was a big supporter of the Labour Party and I’ve known him for a long time.

“I’d like to thank him for the support he gives to Flintshire County Council and say he is well deserving of that plaque.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter

