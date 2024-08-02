Chester lights up pink in support of Southport attack victims

A number of key Chester landmarks will illuminate in pink to show respect and support for the victims and families affected by the recent attack in Southport.

Chester Town Hall, the Eastgate Clock, and Newgate will be bathed in pink light, joining similar gestures across the Liverpool City Region.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, expressed her condolences and solidarity with the Southport community.

“It is unimaginable, the pain and grief being experienced by the Southport families,” she said.

“In respect and support for Southport, this weekend, in partnership with our friends and neighbours in Sefton and the wider Liverpool City Region, we will be lighting Chester Town Hall, the Eastgate Clock, and Newgate in pink.”

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Razia Daniels, and the Mayor of Ellesmere Port, Councillor Paul Donovan, have both extended their sympathies, writing to the Mayor of Sefton, Councillor June Burnes.

Their letters conveyed deep condolences and support from their respective communities.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday when they were stabbed and killed.

Eight other children sustained knife wounds, with five of them left in a critical condition, while two adults were also critically hurt.

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering the three girls has been named as Axel Rudakubana.