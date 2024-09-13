Chester drug network: Ten plead guilty in organised crime case

Ten defendants, including two from Saltney, have pleaded guilty after being arrested in a police operation targeting an organised crime gang (OCG) involved in supplying class A and B drugs in Chester and North Wales.

The arrests were part of Operation Showman, a major investigation launched by Chester’s Proactive Policing Team in June 2023.

Detectives began the operation after identifying the gang’s use of graft phones, which were used to send bulk messages offering drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy to users in the region.

After months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, officers executed a series of warrants on 30 April 2024, resulting in the arrests of seven men and three women.

During the raids, a substantial quantity of drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and cannabis, was seized, along with mobile phones central to the gang’s operations.

Among the defendants is 38-year-old Daniel Smith, the last of the ten to plead guilty. Smith admitted his involvement at Chester Crown Court on 9 September, joining his co-defendants in acknowledging guilt.

The nine other individuals, who will be sentenced alongside Smith at a later date, include:

Jamie Lee Kelly, 37, and Lucy Pagett, 33, both from Saltney, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

Jordan Cook, 20, from Chester, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs (ketamine).

James Phelan, 20, from Chester, who also admitted to conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

Ryan Paul Yates, 33, of Chester, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts involving conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA, as well as importing cannabis.

Edward Chadwick, 28, Sian Elisha Tomlin, 34, Susan Stretton, 38, and Kai Bradley, 20, all from Chester, who each face varying charges related to drug supply and allowing premises to be used for such activities.

Detective Inspector Rupert Morrey, who led the investigation, hailed the outcome as a significant victory for police:

“This has been a complex and lengthy investigation, and the fact that all the suspects have now admitted their guilt demonstrates the strength of the evidence against them,” he said.

He further emphasised the detrimental impact of illegal drugs on communities, stating:

“Cutting off supplies of illegal drugs and removing drug dealers from our communities is of paramount importance. I have no doubt that these convictions will play a crucial role in disrupting serious and organised crime.”

Chief Inspector Paul Fegan of Chester Local Policing Unit echoed these sentiments, urging the public to remain vigilant:

“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on our communities. Your support is crucial in the ongoing fight against drug dealing and other serious organised crime.”

The police encourage anyone with information on drug activity in their area to report it via their website or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

The defendants will now await sentencing, with their admissions marking a major step in dismantling the criminal network behind drug distribution in Chester and beyond.