Chester City Walls King Charles’ Tower open to the public this weekend

King Charles’ Tower will be open this weekend, 14th and 15th September between 11am and 4pm for walkers around Chester City Walls and visitors to venture inside King Charles’ Tower, a rare treat.

Last weekend nearly 1,000 visitors battled the sun, wind and rain to see where King Charles I stood and know more about the tower’s restoration this century.

This Grade I listed Scheduled Ancient Monument stands on the North-East corner of the city walls over-looking the canal. Parts of the tower date back to the 13th Century.

It is called King Charles’ Tower because on the 24th of September 1645, King Charles stood on the tower and watched his army that was defeated in the battle of Rowton Moor earlier in the day, return towards the City.

The Inscription above the door reads: ‘King Charles Stood on this Tower Sept. 24 1645. And saw his army defeated on Rowton Moor’ however visit and you will see how even then it would have been impossible.

Visitors will be able to tour the two-storey tower free of charge, courtesy of volunteers from Chester Historic Buildings Preservation Trust (CHBPT) and the Freemen of the Guilds of Chester. Learn more about the tower’s fascinating history and restoration in 2013.

Tony Barton, Chair of Trustees for CHBPT said: “We are delighted to be able to show members of the public round the tower these weekends and look forward to them especially enjoying the motion activated talking history of the tower that we have installed.”

He added; “Back in 2013 Donald Insall Associates completed the tower’s restoration in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council, who did well to secure funding from the European PORTICO project, so that there was no cost to the tax payer in carrying out this work.”

Jane Harrad-Roberts a trustee of CHBPT added; “Last year we had over 1,100 visitors to King Charles’ Tower over the 4 days including 250 children who were able to learn about the Walls, the Towers and their history. We are especially pleased that re-enactment specialist Mike Graham can join us again this year as a Civil War soldier to lend even more authenticity to the opening.”

Visitors will be asked for a voluntary donation to the work of Chester Historic Buildings Preservation Trust.

The opening of King Charles’ Tower is part of Heritage Open Days 2024 (HODs) – 7th-15th September – England’s largest community led festival of history and culture where each September thousands of volunteers across England organise events to celebrate history and culture.

Visitors can see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are FREE to explore. More information at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk