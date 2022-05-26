Chester: ANPR cameras to enforce bus lanes rule on Sealand Road

Drivers who abuse bus lane rules on Sealand Road in Chester will soon face a fine – with cameras installed to enforce the rules.

A number of new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been added to Chester city centre bus lanes to “help improve journey times for public transport users.”

A single ANPR camera has been sited on Sealand Road, a location previously not subject to bus lane enforcement, which became operational on Wednesday 25 May.

For the first two weeks, drivers caught driving in the Sealand Road bus lane, will receive a warning letter only, to help educate and raise awareness.

The stretch of bus lane currently monitored by ANPR cameras on Wrexham Road and Hough Green bus lanes has had an extra camera added at each location.

The cameras identify vehicles that drive in bus lanes and result in the owner receiving a £60 fine which is reduced to £30 if it is paid within 14 days.

The cameras are set up to automatically record digital pictures of vehicles when the driver ignores bus lane restrictions.

These images are then checked by trained officers, and if a contravention has taken place, a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) will be issued to the owner.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesperson said.

“The use of ANPR cameras is to discourage irresponsible drivers who ignore traffic regulations and drive in bus lanes, slowing up public transport users.”

“The vast majority of motorists do follow the rules but there is an irresponsible minority who drive in bus lanes, slowing up buses and disrupting other road users.”

“The bus lane cameras help the Council to manage the highway network and encourage more people to cycle and use public transport, as journey times for public transport users will be improved.”

Most of the existing bus lanes can also be used by taxis, private hire vehicles, motorcycles and pedal cycles.

All lanes are clearly signed to indicate which vehicles are permitted in each case.

The following bus lanes are now subject to ANPR camera enforcement:

Chester Bus Interchange Access (off St Oswald’s Way)

Upper Northgate Street (off the Fountains roundabout)

Wrexham Road (two cameras)

Hough Green two cameras)

Sealand Road

The Council says. “ revenue raised to reinvest in the highways network and transport schemes. All lanes have prominent, clear signs and more information about the system is available on the parking section of the Council’s website.”