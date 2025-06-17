Charity issues heat warning for dog owners this week

With temperatures set to heat up this week, a leading charity is reminding pet owners that there is “no safe amount of time to leave dogs in hot cars.”

Dogs Trust is warning owners that the temperature inside a car could rise to dangerously high levels in just a few minutes, leading to any dogs inside the car suffering with heatstroke.

In some cases, heatstroke can lead to the death of the dog.

Temperatures are set to soar this week, with the Met Office warning that the heatwave threshold could be reached in many places across the UK.

A heatwave in the UK is defined as three consecutive days where the temperature meets or exceeds the threshold for a specific area. In much of the north and west of the UK, including parts of Wales, this is 25ºC.

Current forecasts show that locally temperatures will start to rise to 28C from Thursday before peaking at 30c on Friday afternoon.

The warmer conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and early next week.

The Dogs Trust is also reminding owners that exercising dogs in warm weather can lead to severe health problems.

Three quarters of heat stroke cases are triggered by exercise – and even short walks in the heat should be avoided.

Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, and dogs can overheat in all temperatures, so extra care needs to be taken during warm weather.

If dogs are too hot and can’t sufficiently reduce their body temperature by panting, they may develop heatstroke which can be fatal.

Heatstroke can affect any type of dog, but certain breeds and types of dogs are at increased risk, including brachycephalic or flat-faced breeds such as English Bulldogs, Pugs and French Bulldogs, as well as older dogs, overweight dogs and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting and / or diarrhoea and collapsing.

Charlie Dobson, Senior Vet at Dogs Trust, said: “After so many weeks of grey skies, it’s lovely to finally enjoy some summer sunshine.

“But while the warm weather may lift our spirits, it can pose serious health risks to our dogs.

“Unlike humans, dogs struggle to cool themselves down effectively, which means they’re much more vulnerable in high temperatures, especially during exercise or when left in a vehicle.

“Even with the windows cracked open, it simply isn’t safe to leave a dog in the car at any time in this heat.

“The good news is that these risks are avoidable.

“Walking your dog during the cooler times of day, keeping their activity levels lower, ensuring they have a shady spot to rest, and providing constant access to fresh water can all help keep them safe.

“And above all, never leave your dog alone in a hot car—not even for a few minutes.

“If you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, begin cooling them down immediately and contact your vet straight away.

“Prompt action is crucial and could save their life.”

Dogs Trust has additionally issued the following advice to support dog owners during this period of hot weather:

Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. If you cannot avoid taking your dog out in the car on a hot day, even if travelling a short distance, avoid travelling during the hottest times of the day.

Never leave your dog in a vehicle on a warm day. Not even with the window open. (Leaving your pet alone in a vehicle or tied up outside can also put them at greater risk of being stolen.)

Use a cooling mat or wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel for your pet to lie on if they wish.

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly from pet-friendly ingredients.

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt – use pet-safe sun cream.

Know the early signs of heatstroke which include panting, difficulty breathing, tiredness, less keen to play, drooling and vomiting, and take immediate action.

If your dog has collapsed or is struggling to breathe, call your nearest vet immediately. They can advise if your dog is suffering from heatstroke and what to do. While you contact your vet, here are some things you can do to help cool your dog down: