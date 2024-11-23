Charity DangerPoint unveils new exhibit teaching children about sustainable living

A Flintshire charity has launched an interactive exhibit aimed at teaching children about sustainable living, funded by a £6,000 grant from energy-from-waste operator enfinium.

The new feature, titled “Sustainable Futures” (Dyfodol Cynaliadwy), introduces young visitors to concepts like reducing waste, reusing resources, and recycling, all while underscoring the importance of environmental responsibility.

The exhibit, located at DangerPoint’s safety activity centre in Talacre, was made possible through funding from enfinium’s Parc Adfer facility in Deeside.

Julie Ann Tyler, Centre Manager at DangerPoint, welcomed the addition, saying: “We are very excited that we could update and improve our Sustainable Futures exhibit thanks to enfinium’s funding. The new displays provide a fun and engaging educational experience for visitors to learn about the importance of sustainable living and the role they can play in building a sustainable future.”

David Cottis, Plant Manager at enfinium Parc Adfer, spoke about the initiative’s potential to inspire. “DangerPoint plays an important role helping visitors learn crucial skills in a unique and interactive setting. We are delighted to have contributed to the revitalised Sustainable Futures exhibit, supporting an initiative that introduces sustainability concepts early and helping empower young minds to understand the role they can play in protecting the planet.”

The funding forms part of enfinium’s £30,000 Philanthropic Community Fund, which supports community and educational initiatives around its energy-from-waste facilities.

The fund is open to applications from registered charities, schools, and community groups working to deliver environmental benefits, enhance safety, or strengthen local community ties.

DangerPoint’s exhibit builds on enfinium’s commitment to promoting the waste hierarchy and fostering awareness about sustainable practices.

The new installation offers an interactive approach to teaching children about the challenges of waste management and the steps they can take to reduce their impact on the environment.

Applications to the Philanthropic Community Fund are still being accepted. Details on eligibility and the application process can be found on the enfinium website or by contacting [email protected].