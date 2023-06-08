CCTV Images of 13 people released by Police after Chester FC v Brackley Town disorder
Cheshire Police have released CCTV images of 13 individuals they are keen to speak to following a pitch invasion and disorder at a Chester FC vs Brackley Town football match in May.
The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 May 2023, when a large number of Chester supporters entered the pitch after the match, attempting to gain access to the away supporters stand.
During the disturbance, several missiles were thrown towards the Brackley Town fans and onto the pitch.
Police Constable James Wright from the Chester Proactive Team described the pitch invasion as “unprovoked and serious disorder.”
He added, “Cheshire Constabulary along with Chester Football Club are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.”
Officers want to speak to the men captured in the CCTV images.
PC Wright urged anyone with information to get in touch, and appealed directly to the men in the images to come forward and speak to him.
Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1539302.
Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1539302.
Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.
