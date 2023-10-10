CCTV image released after ‘woman in her seventies sexually assaulted’ at station in Wrexham

British Transport Police have released the above CCTV still as they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at "Wrexham Railway Station".

BTP say the incident happened at around 1pm on Friday 25 August.

They add, "A woman in her seventies was standing on the platform with a family member. A man approached her and spoke before sexually assaulting her."

"Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 411 of 25 August.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

