Carer arrested after alleged “abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients” at Wrexham Maelor

A person has been bailed pending further enquiries following allegations of ‘abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients’ ‘within care of the elderly services’ at Wrexham’s hospital.

The BBC have reported detail of the allegation being “A carer has been arrested for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp video of a patient who had soiled a bed”.

North Wales Police have said, “On Thursday, 24 March we received reports from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board of an incident involving a member of nursing staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“The report related to concerns of abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients.

“The individual was arrested in connection with this report and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“The Health Board are assisting officers with their investigations and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Gill Harris, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s deputy CEO and executive director of integrated clinical services, said: “We were recently made aware of allegations against a member of staff regarding a vulnerable patient and immediately referred the matter to North Wales Police.

“Whilst we are working with all relevant authorities, this remains a matter under police investigation. Therefore we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Yesterday afternoon staff were told of a “police investigation into allegations against a member of staff regarding a vulnerable patient” via a widely circulated statement: